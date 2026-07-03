Investigation into damage at Cinquantenaire Park following US July 4th party

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is pictured giving a speech during a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, organised by the U.S. Embassy at Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

An investigation has been launched to assess whether the fireworks display at the Cinquantenaire on Sunday, organised by the US Ambassador to Belgium, Bill White, caused damage to the Royal Museums of Art and History.

The celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, took place under the triumphal arch of the Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels. On Monday morning, damage was discovered on the roof and decorative friezes of the historic building, prompting the Federal Buildings Authority to initiate the inquiry.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, parts of the roof coating were found blackened, residue from pyrotechnic materials was identified, and a statue sustained minor damage.

Federal Minister Vanessa Matz, responsible for the Buildings Authority, has directed them to determine “objectively whether the possible damage resulted from the event or from the weekend’s adverse weather conditions.”

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