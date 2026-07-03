Belgian police continue search for missing father and 5-year-old son

Credit: Belgian Federal Police

Belgian authorities are continuing their search for a 29-year-old father and his five-year-old son who vanished nearly a week ago.

Investigators continue to explore multiple leads, while family members insist nothing appeared unusual in the hours before they disappeared.

Bryan Brigou, 29, and his son Tyméo, 5, both from Yvoir in the province of Namur, have not been seen since Saturday 27 June.

Bryan's car was discovered the following day in a parking area of a football field, prompting an investigation by the Federal Judicial Police.

According to Sudinfo, investigators have interviewed Bryan's partner and Tyméo's mother, Tina, several times as they work to reconstruct the pair's final known movements.

A normal day

Bryan spent the morning with his son before driving towards the Charleroi area to buy a gift and collect car parts, family members told Sudinfo. His brother Simon said Bryan appeared "perfectly fine" and even spoke about returning later that day to a fair with Tyméo.

The family said Bryan remained in contact during the morning, sending a Snapchat message and Tyméo also briefly called his mother.

Tina later received an email receipt from a toy shop, confirming that father and son had made at least one purchase that day. As the afternoon and evening passed without further contact, concern gradually grew. Bryan's phone could no longer be reached, and he failed to return with Tyméo as expected.

The search took a turn on Sunday afternoon when acquaintances alerted the family after spotting Bryan's car parked near a football field. Tyméo's bag was still inside the vehicle, but there was no sign of either father or son.

Several possible scenarios

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly identified a leading theory. However, Tina believes investigators should not rule out the possibility that Bryan may have become involved in criminal circles linked to drug trafficking.

She said she believed he may still have been dealing cocaine despite being under electronic monitoring. According to the newspaper, sources also indicated Bryan allegedly used drugs himself.

Despite these revelations, Tina has repeatedly stated that she does not believe Bryan would intentionally harm their son.

At this stage, there is no public evidence linking Bryan's disappearance to any specific criminal act, and investigators have not confirmed any motive.

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