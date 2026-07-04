Sunny Saturday upon us before string of rainy days

Illustration picture shows an aerial view on the skyline of Antwerp with a sunrise, Thursday 22 October 2020. Credit: Belga

Saturday will be mostly sunny with occasional cloud cover, with temperatures ranging from 22°C at the coast to 28°C in some areas, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

During Saturday evening and night, the sky will start clear or lightly clouded, but clouds are expected to increase later, with minimum temperatures of 13°C in the High Fens and up to 18°C at the seaside.

Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and cloud fields, with a few showers possible, particularly in the north and northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 20°C and 26°C.

Monday is expected to be fairly sunny with some high clouds and cumulus clouds developing inland. Temperatures will peak at 23°C at the beach and 27°C to 28°C in most other regions.

Tuesday will see slightly increased cloudiness with a small chance of light rain or scattered showers. Areas nearer to France are likely to remain mostly dry, while maximum temperatures are forecast to range from 22°C to 28°C.

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