French-speaking socialists modernise their statutes

Illustration picture shows the headquarters of PS party in Brussels, Thursday 07 March 2019. BELGA PHOTO PAUL-HENRI VERLOOY

The Socialist Party (PS) will convene its members on Sunday in Namur for a congress to approve changes to its statutes aimed at modernising the party’s operations.

These revisions aim to strengthen ethical standards, governance, and gender equality within the party.

The initiative follows the party’s 2024 electoral defeat, after which President Paul Magnette launched a participatory reform process involving party members, supporters, and engaged citizens.

Gender parity has been placed at the forefront, with equality enshrined as a fundamental principle guiding the party’s actions and structure.

In upcoming elections, party federations will be required to ensure balanced gender representation among candidates, including alternating men and women in key positions.

This gender-based alternation also applies to candidate rankings, such as between the first effective place and the first substitute spot on election lists.

The push for balance extends to senior appointments, including cabinet directors, parliamentary roles, and positions in boards of administration.

Another key change is the introduction of an article committing the party to combating racism, antisemitism, and all forms of discrimination, including xenophobia, Islamophobia, homophobia, and transphobia. Breaches will be handled by the party’s vigilance commission.

Additionally, new measures are being adopted to address sexist and sexual violence, including a prevention framework, a designated point of contact, a listening cell, and procedures for reporting incidents.

The congress will also formalise the Brussels and Walloon party divisions, charged with drafting regional electoral programmes and preparing for government participation.

President Magnette’s authority is further reinforced, with his powers to negotiate government agreements and appoint ministers, European Commissioners, parliamentary group leaders, and cabinet heads confirmed.

While most statutes are under review, the first two articles, detailing the party’s objectives and historical foundations dating back to the 19th century, remain unchanged for now.

The final congress later this year will conclude the reform process, including a vote on potential rewrites of these articles and possibly renaming the party.

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