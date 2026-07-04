Dozens of Belgian firefighters volunteer to serve in Portugal

Credit: Belga

Around 70 Belgian firefighters are volunteering in Portugal this summer to assist local fire services, with the first team of five leaving on Saturday.

Emergency Response Alliance Belgium (ERA-BE) chairman Michael De Nijs confirmed the deployment, noting the first team will be stationed in Paredes de Coura in northern Portugal until mid-September. Weekly rotations are planned.

From mid-August, a second team will establish operations in Penela, central Portugal, supported by three volunteers at a time. This deployment will continue until the end of September, involving a total of around 70 firefighters who are volunteering in their free time without pay.

Portugal faces a significant risk of wildfires every summer. According to ERA-BE, these efforts aim to support Portuguese firefighters during their toughest season and share Belgian expertise with local communities.

Currently, a large wildfire in Vouzela has injured four people, including three firefighters. Over 1,200 firefighters have been mobilised to contain the blaze.

With ongoing heatwaves, ERA-BE anticipates more wildfires in Portugal. The organisation also has two standby teams ready to assist elsewhere, including in France or Spain, if requested.

Related News