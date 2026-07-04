Belgian top chef under scrutiny due to addiction and financial schemes

Mechelen-based Belgian chef Seppe Nobels. Credit: Seppe Nobels

The celebrated Mechelen-based chef Seppe Nobels, renowned for his work with refugees and individuals with dementia, has come under scrutiny following an investigation by De Morgen.

Nobels gained fame through the television programme “Restaurant Misverstand” and social initiatives providing refugees with employment opportunities. His restaurant Instroom was awarded a Green Michelin Star for its sustainable practices.

However, De Morgen reports that his public image diverges significantly from reality. Last year, several key staff members at Instroom reportedly resigned due to dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. Nobels allegedly expanded his hiring practices to include ex-offenders, including one convicted criminal who reportedly caused tension among staff.

Former employees have also accused Nobels of exploiting workers, using programme participants as cheap labour, and paying wages that many described as meagre.

The chef’s struggle with addiction is reportedly an open secret in the hospitality industry. According to De Morgen, Nobels has faced serious substance abuse issues, initially with alcohol and later cocaine. In the summer of 2025, he allegedly entered a rehab clinic in Thailand, funded by his non-profit organisation.

Further allegations include a police report of trespassing filed against Nobels. Authorities confirmed that he visited the home of a former employee demanding money.

These revelations have been detailed by Belgian media, prompting wider discussions about ethics in the restaurant industry.

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