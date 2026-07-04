Supermarket inflation turns negative after five years

Credit Image: Belga/ Euc/ROPI

Inflation in Belgian supermarkets dropped to -0.41% in June, marking the first time since December 2021 it fell below zero, according to consumer organisation Testaankoop.

The decline is based on price trends for over 3,000 products across six supermarket chains. Fruits and vegetables saw the most notable decreases, with seedless grapes 13% cheaper, mangoes down 10%, and items like cauliflower and blueberries each 6% less expensive.

Potatoes experienced a 10% price drop due to a strong harvest and surplus supply over the past year.

Not all items have become cheaper, however. Fresh meat and fish prices have risen, with lamb costing 14% more, cod up 10%, turkey fillet increasing by 9%, and canned tuna 6% higher. Coffee prices also continue to climb.

For those looking to save even more, prices are generally lower in France compared to Belgium. However, shopping in the Netherlands tends to be more expensive.

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