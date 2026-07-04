Ittre prison resumes operations after assault on guards

Illustration picture shows the prison of Ittre, Friday 26 June 2020. BELGA PHOTO THIERRY ROGE

Work resumed on Saturday morning at the Ittre prison following a staff walkout triggered by an assault on two prison guards on Friday.

A female guard and her male colleague were attacked by an inmate at around 10:00 inside the facility.

The inmate, reportedly unhappy, hit and kicked both officers before being restrained and moved to an isolation cell.

Immediately after the assault, prison management activated “Protocol 507,” implementing a minimum-service regime. Activities, visits, and yard access were suspended, with only evening meals delivered to detainees.

As announced by union representatives on Friday evening, staff resumed normal work schedules starting with the first shift on Saturday morning.

Related News