Prison staff on strike in Belgium over overcrowding issues

Illustrative image of a prison. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A strike has been underway in Belgian prisons since Monday morning, according to ACOD trade union representative Robby De Kaey and a spokesperson for the Prison Service.

The strike is reportedly the result of a dispute in several French-speaking prisons, where dialogue between local management and the trade unions has become impossible. A strike has been called in all Belgian prisons in solidarity.

According to De Kaey, a considerable number of staff members are taking part in the action.

The dispute arose after the unions repeatedly raised the issues and consequences of overcrowding, according to Claudine Coupienne from the union CSC/ACV Public Services.

"Among other things, the issue of prisoners sleeping on the floor, general working conditions and the increased aggression towards staff were raised," said Coupienne. "We have asked for measures to be taken, but nothing is happening. The management is showing a lack of respect."

The union representative further emphasised that the issues are not a matter of isolated incidents but regularly occurring problems.

The deterioration in labour negotiations, according to Coupienne, is evident in several prisons, particularly in Brussels and the south of the country. The unions said the issue has also been raised with the Prison Service, but there has been no response.

A strike notice was submitted on 19 June. Further consultations took place last week, but these too came to nothing. The ACV’s strike notice mentions only Leuze-en-Hainaut prison, but the problem is reportedly affecting several prisons.

According to Valérie Callebaut, spokesperson for the Prison Service, the strike is being closely monitored, and additional support has been arranged, including from the police, to ensure safety.

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