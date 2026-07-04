Public housing organisation's failures put government to test

PS Karine Lalieux poses for the photographer during the oath ceremony during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Tuesday 25 June 2024. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

A second warning was issued on 1 July to the Foyer Anderlechtois, a social housing organisation in Brussels, as part of a process that could lead the Regional Housing Corporation (SLRB) to intervene if internal dysfunction persists.

Brussels Housing Secretary of State Karine Lalieux (PS) revealed this on Saturday during a parliamentary inquiry into alleged irregularities and possible cronyism in housing allocations within the organisation.

Meanwhile, an ongoing divide on the Foyer Anderlechtois board surrounds the presidency. The current president, Lotfi Mostefa (PS), has declined to temporarily step aside despite calls from MR and Engagés board members. They have appointed vice-president Marcela Gori (MR) as acting president, but recent meetings have stalled due to a lack of quorum.

Testifying as a witness on Saturday, Lalieux stressed her focus on calming tensions, ensuring operational continuity for residents’ benefit, and enabling the SLRB to fulfil its oversight role.

The SLRB has the authority to verify governance compliance within public housing organisations and can take over their management if required. This can occur after two formal warnings are sent via registered letter with return receipt and following a hearing with the organisation in question.

The first warning was sent to the Foyer on 18 June, followed by the second on 1 July.

Given the ongoing instability, the SLRB is also considering invoking Article 78 of the Brussels Housing Code, Lalieux noted. This measure would allow the government to appoint a special commissioner to temporarily take over responsibilities in cases where governance falters, aiming to restore transparent and effective management. A formal notice regarding this procedure was sent to the Foyer on 1 July.

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