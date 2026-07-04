Six people evacuated in Brussels apartment fire

Peterbos neighbourhood, in Anderlecht, Brussels. Credit: Belga

Six people were evacuated on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in an eighth-floor flat of a 19-storey building in the Peterbos estate in Anderlecht, according to the Brussels fire service.

The fire spread smoke throughout the affected floor because the resident left the door open while exiting the flat.

Two of the evacuees were rescued from their balcony using a ladder truck. The fire was extinguished within approximately 30 minutes.

An adult, three children, and two infants were examined on-site by emergency medical staff. As a precaution, a preliminary alert under the medical intervention plan was triggered, but existing medical resources at the scene were sufficient.

The affected flat is no longer habitable. Several other flats on the same floor have also been temporarily declared uninhabitable due to smoke damage. Arrangements for temporary accommodation are being made.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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