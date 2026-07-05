Flanders observatories open doors for Sun Viewing Day

The sun with a corona mass ejection. Credit: NASA / Unsplash

On Sunday, 28 locations in Flanders will host the annual Sun Viewing Day (Zonnekijkdag), offering safe opportunities to observe the sun through telescopes.

The event is organised by the Vereniging Voor Sterrenkunde (VVS), and includes informational sessions alongside supervised solar observation. Participants can safely view the sun through telescopes equipped with specialised solar filters.

The VVS emphasises the importance of safety when observing the sun, warning never to look directly at it—even with sunglasses or when it’s low on the horizon. Only telescopes or devices with proper solar filters make direct observation safe.

This year’s solar activity is particularly noteworthy, according to the VVS. Two massive sunspot groups are currently visible, with some larger than the Earth. Sunspots are areas of intense magnetic activity where temperatures are slightly cooler than the surrounding regions.

Specialised filters on the telescopes will also make it possible to see solar flares and the sun’s outer atmosphere, providing a rare glimpse into these dynamic phenomena.

More information, including participating clubs and observatories, can be found on the Zonnekijkdag website.

Related News