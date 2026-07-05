Relegated Premier League club hires Belgian director of recruitment

Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

West Ham United have appointed Nils Koppen as their new director of player recruitment, the club announced on Saturday.

The team described Koppen as the standout candidate following a thorough recruitment process that involved their Board and Head Coach, Nuno Espírito Santo.

Koppen joins West Ham from FC Copenhagen, where he served as technical director responsible for scouting and recruiting new talent. Previously, he held similar roles at Rangers and PSV Eindhoven, and he began his career at Lommel and KRC Genk. At PSV, he advanced to Head of Scouting in 2018 before moving to Rangers a year later.

His primary task at West Ham will be identifying and securing players to help the club achieve an immediate return to the Premier League. The Hammers were relegated last season after finishing 18th, narrowly missing safety by two points behind Tottenham.

“I’m very excited about this fantastic opportunity and eager to join such a great club,” Koppen stated. “I’m looking forward to working with Nuno, who is an experienced and respected head coach.”

Koppen emphasised his focus on the upcoming transfer period and finding the right players to strengthen the squad for next season. “We aim to keep the core of the team intact. They performed well towards the end of the season, and maintaining stability will give us a solid foundation to build upon.”

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