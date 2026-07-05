Belgian frigate Leopold I faces technical problems

Illustration picture shows the arrival of Belgian frigate Leopold 1 in Zeebrugge, Friday 27 March 2020. One of the sailors on the frigate has a confirmed Corona virus infection and has left the ship earlier. Due to the strict measures following such an infection, the ship has returned earlier from its mission and all non-infected sailors must now stay in home quarantine. BELGA PHOTO HANDOUT DEFENSIE - DEFENCE TBN JORN URBAIN

The Belgian frigate BNS Leopold I is facing a technical issue, according to various media reports and confirmed by Belgium’s Defence press service on Sunday.

The vessel is part of NATO’s permanent naval fleet, SNMG1, and departed in early June for a two-month deployment. Initially operating in the North Sea, it was slated to move to the North Atlantic after that.

This weekend, the frigate was expected to participate in the Sail4th Fleet Parade in New York, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

However, as reported by marineschepen.nl, the ship has been docked for two weeks at the US naval base in Norfolk, England, due to a malfunction.

Belgium’s Defence press service confirmed the issue, stating that the frigate is dealing with “a technical problem affecting an essential system for cooling the engines.” No further details can be provided for operational security reasons, they added.

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