Belgium prepares for new heatwave: Temperatures of 30°C or more all week

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

People in Belgium can expect maximum temperatures of 30°C and over every day this week, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute's (RMI) weather forecast.

A new heatwave is highly likely – although temperatures are expected to remain lower than during the previous heatwave.

Monday will be partly cloudy. The weather will remain dry and warm, with maximum temperatures of up to 24°C in the High Fens and 28-30°C in the rest of the country. However, gusts of wind of up to 50 kilometres per hour are expected in the High Fens.

This evening and tonight, it will remain dry, slightly cloudy and mild. Minimum temperatures will range between 14-21°C.

On Tuesday, it will remain sunny and warm. In the centre of the country, temperatures are expected to rise to 30°C again.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be even higher. On Wednesday, maximum temperatures will range from 23°C at the coast to 29°C in Brussels and 31°C in the Kempen; on Thursday, this will likely rise to 31°C in the centre and 33°C in the south of the country.

Friday and Saturday will remain mainly sunny, although there may be localised thunderstorms. Maximum temperatures are not expected to fall below 30°C throughout the weekend.

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