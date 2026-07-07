New music festival near Antwerp cancelled over heatwave and low ticket sales

Singer Metejoor aka Joris van Rossem performs at the concert 'Will Tura nodigt uit, het ultieme concert' to honor Belgian musician Will Tura, Thursday 28 December 2023 in Antwerp. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The organisers of the new music festival Binkpop have cancelled its first edition, which had been due to take place on Saturday 11 July in Turnhout’s City Park.

The organisation said ticket sales had fallen short of expectations.

Despite strong interest from artists and positive reactions from music fans, the number of tickets sold was not enough to make the event financially viable.

The forecast heatwave for this weekend also influenced the decision. The organisers said the expected extreme weather would have required additional safety measures and led to extra costs.

The line-up had included Jet van der Steen, Berre and headliner Metejoor.

Ticket holders will be contacted personally and will receive a full refund within 14 days, the organisers said.

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