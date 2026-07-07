Pair of wolves terrorise Walloon village after 20 sheep found dead

A general view of the village of Léglise and its church, where a wolf is believed to have killed 21 sheep overnight, raising concerns among local farmers and scouts camping this summer season. Credit: Belga/Jean-Luc Flemal.

A flock of 20 sheep were killed in a suspected wolf attack in a rural Walloon village, not far from where scout camps are usually held every summer, raising concerns about safety.

During the night from Thursday to Friday, villager François Damien from the village of Louftémont in the commune of Léglise (Luxembourg) reportedly woke up to 20 of his 26 ewes had fallen victim to "possible wolf attack".

According to TVLux, 15 succumbed to the attack, and the other five had to be euthanised by a vet.

In another meadow 300 meters away on the same night, the farmer reportedly discovered that his Suffolk breeding ram had also been attacked.

Damien spoke to RTBF's whether, in the first pasture, people were already talking about the madness of one or more wolves. "But how can several attacks on two different fields during the same night be explained?"

"In such a case, it is difficult to argue that the attack was solely intended to obtain food," he reportedly said.

The pair of wolves are believed to have made the nearby Anlier forest as home, which is not unusual, but the number of night-time attacks against local farm livestock is worrying locals.

Concerns are also particularly high as 19 scout camps are expected to be held this this summer in Walloon province of Luxembourg, where the village is located, according to RTBF.

Mayor response

The Walloon Region's Department of Nature and Forests (DNF) reportedly visited the scene to collect DNA evidence, but confirmed that all the signs observed are typical of a wolf attack.

A pair of wolves has, in fact, been living in Anlier forest for several months, but this is the first time they have attacked domestic livestock, noted Vinciane Schockert, from the Department for the Study of the Natural and Agricultural Environment, speaking to TV Lux.

"Until now, this pair had been feeding mainly on wild animals. We do not yet have proof of the presence of juvenile wolves, but today's attack could point in that direction: the pair may be attacking opportunistically to provide food for their young."

Léglise mayor Simon Huberty (MR) went to the scene and witnessed the euthanising of the injured animals alongside other farmers who had come to show their solidarity. Concerned about what comes next, the mayor believes the farmers' questions are legitimate.

"From Monday onwards, we will identify the location of each camp," he told RTBF, adding that they will see where the wolfs are sheltering inside the Anlier Forest. He added they will look specifically at what needs to be done, together with the specialists.

"Then, depending on the situation of each campsite, we will see whether additional measures are needed or whether relocation should be considered. I simply want to be guaranteed that there is no danger."

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