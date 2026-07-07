Belgium's Francophone Community activates heatwave crisis response

Federation Wallonia - Brussels Minister President Elisabeth Degryse pictured during a press conference on the education decree before the plenary session of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels parliament (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles - Federatie Wallonie-Brussel) for the vote, in Brussels, on Thursday 04 June 2026. Credit: Belga

As a second heatwave of the year approaches, the government of Belgium’s Francophone Community (FWB) has activated its crisis unit, Minister-President Elisabeth Degryse (Les Engagés) announced on Tuesday.

The unit, part of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, will consider short-term measures, including providing places where people can cool down during periods of extreme heat.

It will also examine longer-term responses across different sectors. The aim is to strengthen services and protect vulnerable groups against heatwaves, which are becoming more frequent.

Although schools are currently closed, the French Community is also responsible for crèches, youth groups and Adeps sports camps, the French-speaking equivalent of Sport Vlaanderen.

Those activities could also be affected by the heatwave.

The announcement follows criticism during the previous heatwave two weeks ago, when opposition parties accused the government of being passive.

At the time, ministers were criticised for leaving affected sectors to cope alone in oppressive heat.

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