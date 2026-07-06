Flanders plans to 'bring air conditioning out of the doghouse'

Flemish Minister for Climate and Energy Melissa Depraetere during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Flemish Minister for Energy and Climate Melissa Depraetere (Vooruit) wants far more people to heat and cool their homes using a heat pump/air conditioning system, which heats the home in winter and cools it in hot weather.

"We are taking air conditioning out of the doghouse," she said on Monday.

The "heat pump plan" comprises 25 action points. These focus primarily on "extra support and guidance".

For example, air-conditioning units or air-to-air heat pumps will lead to a better EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating, as they make homes more energy-efficient.

Additionally, people will receive more help in requesting quotes, finding an installer and choosing the right type of heat pump. And the installation costs for heat pumps will be monitored annually.

In Flanders, grants or low-interest loans for installing a heat pump have been available for some time.

"By investing heavily in heat pumps, we’re killing two birds with one stone," said Depraetere. "We are ensuring that more people can keep their homes cool during heatwaves and, at the same time, heat their homes in a climate-friendly way during the winter."

"Thanks to heat pumps, we are also becoming independent of expensive fossil fuels from abroad. This is good for people’s comfort, their purchasing power and the climate," she said.

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