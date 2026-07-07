Victims from runaway horse at Belgian village parade now out of danger

Illustration shows the name of the Florennes municipality on a road sign, Friday 18 May 2018. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Everyone injured when a horse bolted into the crowd during the Saints-Pierre-et-Paul folkloric procession in Florennes in Wallonia on Saturday evening is now out of danger, Mayor Antonin Collinet said on Tuesday.

The horse panicked after gunfire from a company of infantrymen and charged into spectators. Its rider, who was unable to regain control, was under the influence of alcohol.

Five people were taken to hospital. All were discharged by late Sunday morning, the mayor said.

Collinet described it as the most serious incident in 50 years. He said he supported keeping horses in the town’s processions, but that lessons would have to be learned and measures taken to prevent a repeat while preserving the tradition in its current form.

An investigation is continuing to establish the exact circumstances.

The Namur Prosecutor’s Office said that, if the case is treated as a traffic accident, the rider could face prosecution before the police court for unintentionally causing injury and for riding a horse while under the influence of alcohol.

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