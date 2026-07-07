Woluwe-Saint-Lambert secures settlement on Brussels Metro noise nuisances

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert municipal hall. Credit: Visit Brussels

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert has welcomed temporary measures by Brussels public transport operator STIB to reduce noise and vibrations from the metro, though the municipality said the action should have come sooner.

The measures stem from an agreement reached before the justice of the peace as part of legal proceedings brought by the municipality and residents.

Until 30 September, the new M7 metro trains, identified as the source of the disturbance, will no longer run on Line 1 between 22:00 and 06:00 on weekdays, or from Friday at 22:00 until Monday at 06:00, except in cases of absolute operational or maintenance necessity.

Any exemption will have to be justified and checked by the court-appointed expert.

"This has been a long fight," said Gregory Matgen, the councillor responsible for mobility. "We are satisfied, but we would have liked STIB to act sooner. It is because we went to the justice of the peace that we have obtained these measures."

He added that the municipality now hopes the steps will be enough. "It is good news for this summer, with the trains no longer being used," he said.

The agreement also provides for monitoring every two weeks.

STIB will submit a report detailing the movements of the trains concerned, any exemptions, progress on technical interventions and rail grinding operations.

Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and 28 local residents brought the case before the justice of the peace in May 2024 in an effort to stop disturbances they say have continued since 2021.

The main legal proceedings are still ongoing, and Matgen said a ruling is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

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