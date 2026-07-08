Humanitarian convoy departs from Liège to support Ebola outbreak in DRC

An Ebola virus treatment training centre. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

A humanitarian convoy left Liège Airport for the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday evening to support the ongoing response to the Ebola outbreak, the Belgian Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The shipment, overseen by the Belgian Red Cross, includes 18 vehicles being flown to Entebbe in Uganda before continuing overland to Bunia in north-eastern DR Congo.

Five of the vehicles are specially equipped for the safe transport of bodies, while the others will support Safe and Dignified Burial teams in their operational and logistical work on the ground.

The interiors of the body transport vehicles can be easily cleaned and disinfected after each mission, allowing trained teams to carry out burials safely and efficiently and helping to reduce the risk of Ebola transmission.

The Belgian Red Cross is also providing targeted support to 275 volunteers deployed in DR Congo as part of the Ebola response by supplying personal protective equipment, including protective suits, gloves, masks and boots, as well as hygiene products.

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