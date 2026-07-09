Belgian cyclists injured in pileup caused by stray cable on Dutch bridge

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A Sunday morning ride took a horrible turn for 14 Belgian amateur cyclists, when a stray cable caused a high-speed crash in Dutch Zeeland this Sunday, according to VRT.

The accident, involving two clubs from the Antwerp municipalities of Essen and Kalmthout, happened on the five-kilometre bridge connecting the towns of Colijnsplaat with Zierikzee.

A cable or cord, which likely came from a large kite, obstructed the cycle path. The lead rider collided directly with the cord, absorbing the initial impact. He sustained severe neck and arm cuts before pulling the cyclists trailing him down with him.

Arno Aerden (Vooruit), a councillor for Essen who fractured his collarbone in the pile-up, said that the situation worsened even further before the rescue as the wire had tangled securely in the first victim's helmet.

"As we tried to untie the kite rope, an approaching van on the bridge hit the cable, causing it to snap back under the tension," Aerden told VRT. This secondary whip effect inflicted deep wounds on several other riders.

An ambulance which happened to be crossing the bridge provided immediate first aid before additional medical units arrived. All of the injured riders were able to return home for recovery.

Aerden told VRT he was shocked by the negativity of commentators online, reacting to the immediate aftermath of the the incident. He has urged both cyclists and drivers to remain respectful to each other.

Zeeland-West-Brabant police opened an official investigation into the incident. Officers are currently seeking witnesses, aiming to identify the person who left the cord and the driver of the passing van.

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