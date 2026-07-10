Code yellow hot weather warning extended until Tuesday

A dog coping with the heat pictured in Brussels, Wednesday 24 June 2026. Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Belgium's code yellow heat warning, in force since last Saturday, has been extended until Tuesday evening, the Royal Meteorological Institute said on Friday.

The warning had initially been due to end on Sunday evening.

Yellow is the second of four alert levels, ranging from green to red. It is linked to the warning phase of the national plan for extreme heat and ozone peaks, which has been activated since last Saturday.

At this level, people are urged to remain cautious. The authorities recommend giving extra fluids to elderly and vulnerable people and not leaving them in direct sunlight.

The warning phase of the heat and ozone plan is also expected to continue until the end of next week, the institute said.

Maximum temperatures in central Belgium are very likely to remain around or above 30°C until next Thursday. In many places, they could even reach or exceed 32°C at the start of next week.

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