Sunny streak to persist until Thursday at least

People enjoying the good weather in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Emile Windal

Belgium will see sunny, very warm to hot weather from Saturday to Thursday, with temperatures reaching 33°C and staying around or above 30°C in the centre for much of next week, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

On Saturday, highs will range from 25°C on the coast to 33°C in the far south, with most central areas seeing 30°C to 32°C. Gusts of up to 55 km/h are possible along the coast.

Saturday evening and night will remain mostly clear and warm for a long time, with minimum temperatures of 14°C to 20°C.

Sunday will again be sunny, with occasional thin high cloud. Temperatures will reach 26°C on the coast and 32°C to 33°C in the far south, while the wind will remain fairly strong by the sea.

Monday will stay sunny, although more high cloud may move in from France during the afternoon. Temperatures in central Belgium will hover around 30°C.

Tuesday is also expected to be largely sunny, with highs of around 31°C to 32°C in the centre.

On Wednesday, there will be more sunny spells, with some cloud possible at times. Maximum temperatures will range from 26°C to 34°C.

Thursday will be fairly sunny again, with temperatures in the centre reaching about 31°C.

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