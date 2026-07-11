Police inspection in Mechelen results in five lorry license suspensions

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Police in the Rivierenland zone, which covers Mechelen, withdrew the driving licences of five lorry drivers on Friday after they were caught using their mobile phones during a roadside check on the N16 in Puurs-Sint-Amands.

The traffic unit carried out the inspection on Friday morning as part of a control operation targeting heavy goods vehicles.

In total, officers checked 32 lorries and their drivers. The operation uncovered two offences involving tachographs, the devices used to record speed and distance and to monitor driving and rest times.

Police also found two breaches related to load securing. In addition, five drivers were found to have been using their phones while driving. All five had to surrender their licences immediately.

The police issued fines totalling €5,500, the local force said on Saturday.

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