Woman riding mobility scooter dies after being hit by a car in Limburg

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A woman riding a mobility scooter was killed on Saturday night in a collision with a car in Pelt, Limburg province.

The crash happened as she was crossing the road, according to initial reports.

Emergency crews from the Limburg North rescue zone were called to the scene shortly after 23:00.

Local police also attended and carried out the first findings at the scene.

The woman was accompanied by her husband, who was left in shock. The driver of the car was also reported to be in the same condition.

The area around the collision was cordoned off while investigators worked to establish the circumstances of the crash.

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