Antwerp forces closure of a business's terrace after numerous brawls

Credit: Belga

A hospitality business on Volksstraat in Antwerp must temporarily close its terrace from after repeated incidents of violence, intimidation and noise nuisance, the city said on Sunday.

Mayor Els van Doesburg imposed the temporary measure because of what the city described as serious and repeated disturbances of public order.

The decision follows dozens of reports received by police between April last year and May this year about problems in the area around the terrace.

According to the city, the nuisance continued despite earlier interventions and warnings. In recent months, the terrace was said to have been the scene of several serious fights.

During those incidents, tables, chairs and glasses were thrown, and police had to intervene repeatedly. The situation escalated further in April and May, when several more fights were reported.

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