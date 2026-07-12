Iran carries out new strikes against Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

Iranian drone. Credit: Belga

Gulf states came under a new wave of attack on Sunday morning after the United States struck 140 Iranian targets overnight in retaliation for an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

In Qatar, a second security alert was issued at about 06:30 (CEST), Al Jazeera reported. Residents were told to stay indoors after being informed earlier in the night that the danger had passed.

Falling debris from Iranian strikes injured three people in Qatar, including a child.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the country now had the right to respond. It warned that any further aggression would mark a dangerous escalation, hamper efforts to contain tensions and undermine political and diplomatic attempts to restore security and stability. Qatar hosts a major military base.

In Doha, the transport ministry called for shipping and all marine activities to be temporarily suspended, according to Al Jazeera. The measure also applies to leisure boats and jet skis.

In Bahrain, air raid sirens sounded for a second time at about 06:00. The interior ministry urged people to move to the nearest safe place. Just over two hours later, the sirens were activated again in Bahrain.

Shortly after 06:00 , Kuwait’s military said it was responding to air attacks. In a statement, it said the explosions heard were caused by air defence systems intercepting enemy attacks.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had carried out attacks on US military bases in the Gulf states and Jordan. It said the targets included key military infrastructure and facilities at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.

Jordan’s military said on Sunday that three Iranian missiles had landed on its territory without causing any casualties. It said the damage was limited to material losses.

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