US Senator Lindsey Graham suddenly dies after visit to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Senator Lindsey Graham shaking hands during their meeting in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Ukrainian presidential press service / AFP / Belga

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump and a leading voice on US foreign policy, died on Saturday at the age of 71 after what his office described as a short and sudden illness.

Graham represented South Carolina in the US Senate for more than two decades, serving there since 2003.

Before joining the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives after first being elected in 1994.

He was one of the Republican Party’s most prominent voices on foreign policy and defence.

Graham was a strong supporter of war with Iran and of supporting Ukraine. He had only recently returned from a trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Related News