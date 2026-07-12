Cyclists' Union asks Tour de France organisers to shorten riding routes due to heat

The pack of riders pictured in action during the stage 8 of the 2026 Tour de France cycling race, a stage of 182km from Perigueux to Bergerac, on Saturday 11 July 2026. The 113th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 4 July in Barcelona, Spain, and will finish in Paris, France on 26 July. Credit: Belga

The riders’ union CPA (Cyclistes Professionnels Associés) has urged Tour de France organisers to move the start times of summer races to protect cyclists’ health as extreme heat becomes more frequent.

The appeal came on Sunday during the ninth stage of the competition, which had already been shortened from 185km to 155km because of the heat.

In a statement, the CPA said the growing number of heatwaves made it necessary to adjust start times for summer races. It called for talks with all stakeholders this winter in order to reach a solution before the 2027 season.

The union said riders remained committed to delivering the best possible spectacle, but added that the sport must adapt to the new climatic reality it now faces.

Tour de France organisers decided on Saturday, in consultation with the local prefecture, to cut 30km from the stage between Malemort and Ussel in Corrèze.

Corrèze is one of the French departments placed on red alert because of the extreme heat. The finish is scheduled for about 17:30.

The CPA described the decision to shorten the stage as understandable and responsible. It is the first time in the race’s history that a stage has been cut for this reason.

The union also said it wanted greater involvement in future discussions that directly affect the health and safety of the peloton.

CPA representatives added that they met the chief commissaire and organisers on Sunday morning to request a two-percentage-point increase in the time limit.

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