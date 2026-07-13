Temperatures could hit 32°C in parts of Belgium on Monday

Illustration picture shows the Atomium monument with clouds and sun behind. Credit: Belga

The week will begin with sunny weather across most of Belgium on Monday, although clouds will gather later in the south, the Royal Meteorological Institute said.

Low cloud may still appear along the coast and near the border with the Netherlands early in the day.

Other masses of clouds will then spread in from France and become increasingly widespread over southern parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures will reach about 23°C on the coast and between 28°C and 32°C inland.

Winds will generally be moderate from the north-east, becoming fairly strong to locally strong from the north-north-east along the coast.

On Monday evening and overnight, skies will remain changeable but conditions are expected to stay generally dry and mild.

Minimum temperatures will range from 17°C to 21°C.

The north-easterly wind will often be light inland and moderate on the coast.

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