Code yellow heat warning extended until Friday across all Belgium

People are advised to seek the shade during very hot days. Credit: Belga/ NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The yellow heat warning, which has been in force since 4 July, has been extended until and including Friday for the whole of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

However, the Belgian coast will temporarily return to a green alert this Monday, before reverting to yellow from Tuesday, the IRM clarified.

The warning phase of the Heatwave and Ozone Peaks Plan remains in place until the end of the week, as maximum temperatures are expected to range between 30 and 33°C in many parts of the country.

At these temperatures, everyone should remain vigilant, and it is recommended that elderly and frail people drink more fluids.

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