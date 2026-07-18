Human dominoes and Elvis impersonators: Belgium's quirkiest world record breakers

Credit: Facebook/Guinness World Records/sacha Feiner/Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

As Belgium's National Day approaches, what better way to celebrate the country than to look back at some of its achievements throughout history?

In addition to the athletic records held by Belgians, there are also some unusual or quirky accomplishments.

Although several organisations keep track of human feats, one of the most well-known is Guinness World Records.

From records involving jigsaw marathons to Elvis impersonators, The Brussels Times selected some of the unusual Guinness World Records titles held by Belgians or achieved in Belgium.

Largest human mattress domino

While the record has since been broken, the record for the largest human mattress domino was once held by of Belgians.

The record was achieved in 2011 in an event held by the high school Margareta-Maria-Instituut in Kortemark, in West Flanders.

A total of 550 participants lined up with plastic-protected mattresses to fall just like human dominoes.

The last time the mattress domino record was broken was in 2023. A company in the Philippines achieved the Guinness World Records title with 2,355 people falling like dominoes.

Most tongue to nose touches in one minute

In late November 2025, while some were already planning their Christmas shopping, Sacha Feiner was trying to accomplish a very specific and unusual challenge.

The Belgian filmmaker was awarded a Guinness World Record in Lasne, in Wallonia, for touching his nose with his tongue 421 times in one minute, a feat which was filmed and reviewed in slow motion.

This was Feiner's second verified record involving his tongue. In 2024, Feiner was awarded a world-record title for the largest male tongue circumference, which was measured at 17 cm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Most stolen painting

Not all Belgian records are achieved on purpose. A perfect example of this is the world-famous 1432 altarpiece painted by the Flemish master Jan van Eyck, with the help of his brother.

Titled the ‘Adoration of the Mystic Lamb', the work of art consists of several large panels showcasing biblical scenes and figures, which were put on display at Saint Bavo’s Cathedral in the centre of Ghent.

While it is known as one of the most influential oil paintings ever made, the work of art is also known for being the most stolen painting.

Since it was first unveiled, the altarpiece has been stolen or removed from the cathedral on seven different occasions. Notably, one of the two side panels stolen in 1934 is still missing to this day.

Longest career as an Elvis impersonator

While there have been several famous Elvis impersonators over the years, Victor Baelus stands out as the Elvis impersonator with the longest career, a record awarded in 2003.

The Flemish man from Wuustwezel, in Antwerp, made his mark transforming himself into 'The King’ for 48 years, performing as ‘Vick Beasley' from 1955 until the early 2000s.

Among his notable achievements during his career is being made an honorary citizen of Elvis Presley’s birthplace, namely the US City of Tupelo in Mississippi.

Baelus died from cancer in 2003, but is still remembered as one of the most iconic Elvis impersonators in Flanders.

Most grapes caught in the mouth in three minutes

In December 2013, a man from Veurn, a Belgian city near the French border, went on live television to attempt to break a world record.

Joris Goens went on VTM's television programme 'Belgium's Got Talent in Vilvoorde to break the record for most grapes caught in the mouth in three minutes.

With the help of a ‘grape thrower’, his friend Freddy Wyckaert, Goens caught a total of 223 grapes with his mouth in three minutes, a number that officially put him on the Guinness World Records list.

In addition to his grape record, Goens is known for his work as the "town crier” or “bellman” in Veurne. The role originally entailed announcing the latest news in town and informing the population of important decisions. It now involves acting as an ambassador for the city at special events and ceremonies.

Related News