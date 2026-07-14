Eupen commemorates Wallonia floods five years after the tragedy

Image of the Vesdre river ahead of a commemorative ceremony held in Eupen to mark the fifth anniversary of the July 2021 floods, on Tuesday 14 July 2026. Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Five years after the 2021 floods killed 39 people in the Liège province, several towns devastated by the Vesdre river are marking the anniversary.

The day of commemoration began in Eupen, in Belgium’s German-speaking Community, the first town hit when the Vesdre and the Helle burst their banks during the night of 14 to 15 July after heavy rain in the Hautes Fagnes and large volumes of water were released from the dam.

In Eupen, one person died, and hundreds of homes and businesses in the lower town were destroyed.

Local officials gathered from 08:30 on Tuesday, alongside members of the German-speaking and Walloon governments and European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib.

“Together, we walked through the streets that were devastated by the floodwaters. Using photographs taken after the floods, we are showing the reconstruction work that has been carried out,” said Eupen mayor Thomas Lennertz.

Oliver Paasch, head of the government of the German-speaking Community, said his thoughts first went to the victims and then to the wave of solidarity that followed and helped restore hope.

He also noted that those affected quickly received financial support of €2,500.

According to the mayor, many residents have completed the necessary repairs and returned to their homes, while others are still carrying out work, and a small minority chose to settle elsewhere.

He said the German-speaking Community had provided €25 million in aid to the affected municipalities, allowing public infrastructure such as pavements, roads, bridges and drainage systems to be repaired with support from the Walloon Region.

While welcoming the rebuilding effort, Paasch warned that “absolute safety does not exist” and said the disaster had shown that extreme weather events will become more frequent. He said every level of government must do everything possible to reduce risk and fully assume its responsibilities.

The Walloon Region is responsible for managing waterways and operating dams, while the German-speaking Community oversees spatial planning. That gives it tools to limit future risks, including by taking greater account of flood-prone areas and reducing soil sealing.

Although reconstruction is still underway in Eupen, the floods have left deep scars, visible not only in the streets but also in residents’ memories.

After leaving Eupen, the delegation was due to travel to Limbourg, Verviers, Trooz, Theux, Esneux and Chaudfontaine, other towns along the Vesdre valley where the floodwaters continued their destructive path.

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