99 drowning deaths in Germany last month, the highest number since 2003

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

At least 99 people drowned in Germany in June, the highest number for that month since 2003, as the country faced another heatwave, the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) said on Sunday.

The DLRG said 107 people drowned in June 2003, the last time the monthly toll was higher.

DLRG president Ute Vogt said the tragic start to the season raised fears that further summer heatwaves could again cost many lives in the water.

At the start of the summer holidays, several German states had already warned people not to underestimate the dangers of open water.

Those risks include strong currents and the shock caused by a sudden jump into cold water after high temperatures. The DLRG also said many people are poor swimmers.

Most of those who drowned died in lakes and rivers, and nine in 10 were men.

According to the DLRG, men are more likely to take risks and more likely to underestimate the dangers. “We are therefore calling particularly on boys and men to assess their abilities realistically and refrain from risky actions,” the organisation said.

The DLRG describes itself as the world’s largest water rescue organisation, with 630,000 members.

Germany recorded a temperature of 41.7C° at the end of June. The heatwave also brought forest fires, rail disruption and excess deaths.

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