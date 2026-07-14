Belgian man arrested in connection to the death of a sex worker

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

An arrest warrant was issued for a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a sex worker in the centre of Marche-en-Famenne, a town in the province of Luxembourg.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, according to the local Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators say the suspect chased the victim before stabbing her several times. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

The victim was a young foreign woman who was involved in sex work, prosecutors said.

Another young woman who was also at the scene was seriously injured. She is now out of danger.

An investigating judge, a deputy prosecutor, a forensic pathologist and specialist police officers attended the scene to carry out the first examinations.

Four people were initially taken into custody, but three of them were released shortly afterwards. Searches were carried out by the authorities.

The 20-year-old suspect is a man from Marche-en-Famenne with no known criminal record, prosecutors said. He was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The suspect is due to appear later in the day before the investigating magistrate handling the case.

Related News