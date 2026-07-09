Six-year prison sentences sought for brothers who stabbed a man over a cat

Fedasil sign. Monday 25 January 2016. Credit: Belga

Prosecutors have requested six-year prison sentences for two brothers accused of attempted murder after a stabbing at the Fedasil reception centre in Florennes, Namur.

The case was heard before Namur Criminal Court and concerns an incident on 9 April 2026, which allegedly began with a dispute over a cat.

According to the investigation, the victim had gone to speak to the two brothers after learning that they had allegedly taken his animal. An altercation then broke out.

The younger brother admitted stabbing the victim twice in the back but denied intending to kill him. He told the court he had been asleep and woke up to see someone above his brother, believing the victim was trying to kill him. He said he acted to defend his brother.

The older brother, prosecuted as a co-perpetrator, also denied the attempted murder charge but admitted taking part in the altercation.

The victim suffered serious injuries. The knife penetrated seven centimetres into his back, about five centimetres from his spine. Prosecutors said doctors considered the victim's life to be in danger and that the blows could have been fatal.

The prosecutor rejected the defence's self-defence argument, saying it was not supported by the case file. She noted that no signs of blows had been found on the two brothers, while the knife used in the attack was discovered hidden under a mattress.

Defence lawyers requested that the charges be reclassified and asked for the broadest possible suspended sentence, subject to probation, if the court imposes a sentence of no more than five years.

Judgment is expected on 27 July.

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