Belgian Leandro Trossard's transfer to Besiktas confirmed by Arsenal

Belgium's Leandro Trossard pictured at the arrival of Belgian national soccer team the Red Devils at Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Sunday 12 July 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

Arsenal confirmed on Tuesday that Leandro Trossard has left the club to join Besiktas.

The 31-year-old winger, one of Belgium’s key players at the 2026 World Cup in North America, is due to arrive in Turkey early on Tuesday evening to complete the move, Besiktas said.

The Istanbul club, which finished fourth in the Turkish Super Lig last season, has not yet disclosed the length of the contract on offer to the Limburg-born forward.

Trossard joined Arsenal during the January transfer window in 2023 and leaves after helping the club win a historic Premier League title, their first in 22 years.

He also won the Community Shield with the Gunners in 2023.

In 174 appearances for Arsenal, Trossard scored 36 goals and provided 34 assists.

Before moving to north London, the Belgium international played for Brighton after joining from Genk, his boyhood club, in 2019.

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