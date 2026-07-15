Hundreds of hotel guests evacuated in the middle of the night after nearby house catches fire

The incident happened on Lange Boomgaardstraat in Ghent. Credit: Google

A fire destroyed a house in Ghent early on Wednesday, forcing the temporary evacuation of guests from a nearby hotel and residents of surrounding homes.

Emergency services said the blaze broke out overnight in Lange Boomgaardstraat. The property is believed to have been occupied by squatters.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 03.45 after a building was reported to be on fire. One person came out of the property when emergency crews arrived, but it is not yet known whether that person was involved in the incident.

The house was completely destroyed by the flames, and part of its structure collapsed. A neighbouring house has also been left uninhabitable because of the damage.

As a precaution, residents of nearby homes and guests at a neighbouring hotel were evacuated while firefighters carried out their operations and inspected the site.

By about 06.30, hotel guests and most local residents were allowed to return to their rooms or homes.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Related News