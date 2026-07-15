Belgian National Day 2026: What to expect in Brussels on 21 July

Credit: Belga

On 21 July, Brussels will be transformed into a city-wide festival with parades, royal ceremonies and fireworks shows for Belgian National Day.

This year, 21 July falls on a Tuesday. With National Day being a bank holiday, public services and most shops will close their doors. However, some institutions, as well as places of worship and museums, are open to visitors for free.

What is Belgium celebrating?

Belgian National Day commemorates the swearing-in of the first king of the Belgians, Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 1831.

The country gained independence on 4 October 1830 after the Belgian Revolution – the armed uprising against King William I of Orange-Nassau (King of the Netherlands). When the National Congress decided to make Belgium a kingdom it also decided to celebrate the nation's birth.

Festivities in Brussels

20 July

The festivities for Belgian National Day traditionally kick off the day before. On the evening of 20 July, there will be a classical music concert organised by the Belgian National Orchestra and the Queen Elizabeth Competition, attended by King Philip and the royal family.

This year, the concert will exceptionally take place in the Art Deco Hall of NOVUM. Entry is free of charge, but tickets have already sold out.

Another event happening the evening before the National Day is the Bal National, a street festival hosted at the Place du Jeu de Balle in the Marolles district in central Brussels. The festival features musical acts and side animations and continues the day after as the Resto National, a communal dinner serving the first moules-frites of the season. While the meal costs €35, people in financial need can join in by paying a symbolic €1.

21 July

The Belgian National Day starts with the Te Deum, a traditional Catholic thanksgiving service in the Cathedral of St Michael and St Gudula, which is attended by top officials and members of the Belgian royal family.

After attending the service, the royal family and political leaders move to the Place des Palais to watch the military and civilian parade, which starts at 16:00. Due to construction works on Schuman Square, the parade will not pass through the Rue de la Loi, but can be seen on Rue Royale, starting from Boulevard du Jardin Botanique.

Hundreds of soldiers, including veterans, will take part in the parade, and motorised vehicles and military aircraft will be on display. Spectators will have the chance to see several generations of defence vehicles, including examples from the Second World War. The civilian parade will include police, customs and civil security officers and firefighters.

The largest daytime public event on National Day is the National Day in the Park. From 10:00 until 20:00 there will be dozens of activities for young and old at the Parc de Bruxelles, next to the Royal Palace.

For the fifth consecutive year, a 'National Sports Day' will be held in the park, with introductory and advanced workshops in a range of sports, from rugby to hoverball. The bandstand in the heart of the park will become a stage for free concerts.

A wide range of stands will also run activities: the Prince Laurent Foundation is organising raffles, face-painting and other activities. Elsewhere, you can enjoy a massage from the Association Belge des Praticiens en Massage Assis, or visit the stand of the Museum of Illusions, where you can try solving a giant puzzle.

At 20:00 comes the day's main event, a free concert called the Belgian Party at Cinquantenaire Park. The lineup of the concert features Belgian artists like Tourist LemC, Omdat het Kan & Average Rob, Camille Yembe and Ghinzu. The concert concludes at 23:45 with fireworks and a drone and laser show accompanied by a DJ set from Netsky.

Public transport in Brussels on the Belgian National Day 2026

STIB/MIVB has announced that it will adjust its services on both 20 and 21 July. On the evening before Belgian National Day, the Noctis night buses will exceptionally run on Mondays to accommodate people travelling to and from the evening concert. They will run until 03:00.

On Belgian National Day itself, all metro lines will be reinforced, with every line running later and more frequently. Seven tram lines – lines 4, 7, 9, 10, 19, 25, and 81 – will also have their service extended or run later than usual.

City authorities recommend coming to Brussels by train or metro. Traffic will be disrupted throughout the day. Car parks on the edge of the city will be available, especially in Kraainem, Heysel, Delta and Roodebeek (metro).

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