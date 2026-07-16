Woman killed in machete attack in Walloon city was a Brazilian national

Illustration picture shows the city centre of Marche-en-Famenne. Credit: John Thys/Belga

A woman who was killed earlier this week in a brutal machete attack in the Luxembourg town of Marche-en-Famenne has been identified in the Belgian and Brazilian media as 37-year-old Brazilian national Silvilene Rocha.

Sudinfo reports that Belgian authorities have not publicly identified the victim following the attack, which took place in the early hours of Monday in the city centre. Rocha, originally from Conselheiro Lafaiete in the state of Minas Gerais, had reportedly been living in Belgium for around two years.

Case draws attention in Brazil

The case has sparked widespread media coverage in Brazil. CNN Brasil and G1 identified the victim, while Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is monitoring the case through the Brazilian Consulate General in Brussels, which is providing assistance to Rocha's family.

Rocha was chased through the streets before being repeatedly struck with a machete. She died on the pavement despite attempts by a local businessman to save her life. Belgian investigators believe the attack is linked to the local sex trade.

Brazilian media also reported that a second victim, a 26-year-old Brazilian woman described as Rocha's partner, was seriously injured during the attack but managed to escape before being hospitalised. She is no longer considered to be in life-threatening condition.

Rocha's relatives are now waiting for Belgian authorities to complete the necessary administrative procedures before her body can be repatriated to Brazil. No funeral date has yet been announced.

Suspect remains behind bars

The main suspect is a 20-year-old local man with no previous criminal record, who remains in police custody. He allegedly confessed to the attack during questioning by Belgium's Federal Judicial Police before being charged with murder and attempted murder.

A Belgian pre-trial chamber has already extended his detention. He is due to appear again before the Luxembourg Court of First Instance's pre-trial chamber on Friday, which will decide whether he should remain in custody while the investigation continues.

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