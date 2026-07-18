Four-time Olympian bids farewell to swimming federation

Coach Brigitte Becue pictured during the annual stage of Team Belgium organized by the BOIC-COIB Belgian Olympic Committee, in Belek, Turkey, Saturday 22 November 2025. The camp takes place from 19 to 26 November and focuses on the initial preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

The Flemish Swimming Federation said on Saturday that it is parting ways with former elite swimmer Brigitte Becue, whose contract will not be renewed.

Becue, 53, joined the federation in September 2023 as an elite coach. She initially worked with top swimmer Roos Vanotterdijk, who won the European title in the 100m butterfly in Belgrade in June 2024 under her guidance.

After the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024, and following the arrival of High Performance Manager Mark Faber, Becue’s role shifted to supporting young talents.

As a swimmer, the West Flanders native competed at four Olympic Games, in 1988, 1992, 1996 and 2000. In 1995, she became European champion in Vienna in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke in the long-course pool.

The federation also said it will not renew the contract of swimming coach Nils Van Audekerke, who had also been with the organisation since September 2023.

In its statement, the Flemish Swimming Federation said it wants to continue building “a high-performing elite sports operation with a renewed support team.”

The federation said it is in “a phase of transition and modernisation” and that, after a careful evaluation, it had decided to continue along its current path.

It said it wants to create an elite sports environment focused not only on performance, but also on athletes’ personal development and broader support.

To deliver that shift, the federation said it had chosen to restructure its technical staff. The new support team will be presented later this year.

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