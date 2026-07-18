Namur cancels grand fireworks parade due to risk of fire

This aerial image shows a general view on the city of Namur, Wednesday 20 March 2019. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Namur, the capital of Wallonia, has cancelled its fireworks display for Belgium’s National Day because of persistent drought and a continuing high risk of fire.

The display had been scheduled for 20 July, the city of Namur said on Saturday.

The decision was taken by acting mayor Charlotte Bazelaire of Les Engagés, citing the prolonged dry conditions and the ongoing fire danger.

A provincial ban on fireworks is currently in force until 27 July. The ban can only be lifted if a mayor grants permission following a risk assessment carried out with the emergency services.

In Namur, the fire service did not issue a negative opinion. From a technical standpoint, the planned launch site at Pont des Ardennes would have allowed the display to go ahead, provided specific safety measures were put in place.

However, the mayor chose not to take any risks because of the exceptionally dry vegetation and the lack of rainfall.

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