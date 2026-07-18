Flemish government plans for 'sustainable future' of local airports

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Flemish regional airports will be expected to work more closely with Brussels Airport as the Flemish government prepares a new funding agreement and long-term plan for Ostend, Deurne and Wevelgem.

Speaking in the Flemish Parliament on Wednesday, Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder said the government wanted the airports to operate more efficiently, reduce their reliance on public operating support and improve management.

According to a document seen by De Tijd, the new plan includes developing unused land and parking areas, increasing passenger numbers, improving public transport links and installing solar panels.

De Ridder stressed that the government does not plan to close any airports, saying this is not part of the coalition agreement.

She said the regional airports should instead evolve into better-run facilities with stronger business models.

As part of that strategy, the government wants to pursue synergies with Brussels Airport in Zaventem, where Flanders is now the main shareholder.

“There have already been discussions and working groups are under way,” the minister said.

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