Brussels Airport not expecting any strikes during busy summer

A Brussels Airport logo. Credit: BELGA/JONAS ROOSENS

Passengers should not expect any unannounced strikes while travelling through Brussels Airport this summer, after labour agreements were struck with air traffic control agency Skeyes and baggage handler Aviapartner.

In recent weeks, multiple unannounced strikes and walkouts have happened at the capital's airport as Skeyes workers were unhappy with the arrangements surrounding the new digital control centre. The strikes led to hundreds of cancelled flights across multiple airports in Belgium.

At Aviapartner, longstanding dissatisfaction boiled over when a new pay system was announced. Trade unions claimed not to have been consulted on the change.

In an interview with VRT NWS, the CEO of Brussels Airport, Arnaud Feist, claims that both cases have been resolved. "Agreements have been reached between the trade unions and management. But you can never be 100 per cent certain," the CEO told VRT News.

He further criticises the manner in which the strikes happened. "I think a strike notice should be a minimum requirement, so that people know there will be a strike in a week or two’s time," he said about the walkouts. "The right to strike is an important aspect of our democracy, but passengers have rights too."

Brussels Airport expects to see well over 5 million passengers to pass through it.

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