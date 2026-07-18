Belgium to drop new heat and health plan amid persisting heatwaves

Illustration picture shows tourists seeking the shade at the Grande Place. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Materlinck

Belgium must draw up a new inter-federal heat and health plan by the summer of 2027 to better prepare all levels of government and key sectors for the health impact of heatwaves.

The decision was taken by the federal cabinet, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said, adding that the plan will be based on World Health Organization guidelines.

The Ministry of Public Health will draft the plan with support from the National Crisis Centre. The centre will bring together the relevant authorities, services and sectors, and ensure the plan fits with existing structures for emergency planning, crisis management and national resilience.

Quintin said climate change would make heatwaves more frequent and more intense, making better preparation essential. He said the new plan would include clear operational guidance for all levels of government, with the Crisis Centre coordinating the work of all partners involved.

The plan is expected to cover governance and decision-making, warning and alarm systems, protection for vulnerable groups, healthcare resilience, reducing exposure to extreme heat, health monitoring, and exercise and evaluation methods.

Belgium already has a national ozone and heat plan, but this mainly focuses on warnings and communication. Quintin said the new framework should become a fully fledged preparedness plan, with concrete measures, capacity planning and operational protocols.

The inter-federal heat and health plan will also form part of the future National Resilience Plan, which is likewise being led by the Crisis Centre. That broader strategy is intended to better prepare Belgium in the coming years for both military threats and non-military crises.

The move follows criticism of Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s government during and after the heatwave earlier this month, when several voices pointed to a lack of federal coordination. In June, Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke had also called for an inter-federal action plan to help the country adapt more effectively to climate change.

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