Belgium records highest-ever heatwave mortality since 2000

Hospital bed and a nurse in the corridor of the Imelda hospital in Bonheiden on, Thursday 17 August 2023. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgium recorded around 2,000 more deaths than expected during the late June and early July heatwave, according to updated figures published by public health institute Sciensano on Friday.

The revised total represents an excess mortality rate of 48%, up from the 1,747 excess deaths reported last week.

Sciensano attributed the increase to two factors. Some deaths are registered only after a delay, while the institute also extended its analysis period by two days after finding that mortality remained significantly higher than expected on the fourth and fifth days following the end of the heatwave.

"This is not unusual. Other countries also observe a delayed effect, with people dying from the consequences of a heatwave even after it has ended," Sciensano said.

The updated figures cover the period from 18 June to 3 July.

Wallonia was the hardest-hit region, recording an excess mortality rate of 77%, equivalent to 1,059 additional deaths. Brussels recorded a 63% increase, with 188 excess deaths, while Flanders saw a 31% rise, corresponding to 768 additional deaths.

Last week, Sciensano said the heatwave had already caused the highest excess mortality ever recorded during a Belgian heatwave since comparable records began in 2000.

By comparison, the major heatwave of August 2020 resulted in an excess mortality rate of 37.5%, or 1,557 additional deaths.

Related News