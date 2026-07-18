Electric scooter catches fire in Brussels

Credit: Vince Jacob.

A fire caused by an electric scooter broke out in a flat in Forest on Saturday morning, leaving no one injured but making four flats temporarily uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called at about 8:15 to the seventh floor of a seven-storey building, according to Brussels fire service spokesman Walter Derieuw.

Everyone in the building was evacuated and a safety cordon was put in place by the Brussels-Midi police zone.

Derieuw said the fire started when an electric scooter caught fire. It is not yet known whether the scooter was being charged at the time.

The flat where the fire began is now uninhabitable.

A water leak also occurred in the building during the incident, temporarily making three more flats on lower floors uninhabitable.

Forest Mayor Charles Spapens went to the scene to arrange rehousing for the occupants of those three flats.

Firefighters said a smoke detector was installed in the affected flat.

They also reminded the public to follow basic safety rules when charging batteries for electrical devices: use reliable equipment, use the original chargers, monitor charging, and avoid charging batteries overnight or near flammable materials.

They added that devices such as electric scooters and bicycles should not block exits from homes.

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