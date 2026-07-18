Suspicious Brussels death linked to shooting

Credit: Belga

A person died after a shooting in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean late on Friday night, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday.

Police from the Brussels-West zone were called to Rue du Cheval Noir shortly before 00:30 on 18 July after reports of a person injured in a shooting.

Officers found the victim at the scene, where they quickly died from their injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

A mobile emergency care unit and an ambulance were sent to the scene soon afterwards, Brussels firefighters had said earlier on Saturday morning, but emergency crews were only able to confirm the victim’s death.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office was informed and attended the scene. A ballistics expert and the technical and scientific police laboratory were also deployed.

An investigating judge also went to the scene and has taken charge of the case.

The investigation is ongoing, and the prosecutor’s office said it would make no further comment in the interests of the inquiry.

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